Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Reaches $38.14 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00010223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,508.58 or 0.28477010 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,619,744 coins and its circulating supply is 19,269,427 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

