Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target Lowered to 10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Nel ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.09 on Monday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

