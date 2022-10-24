Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at €47.84 ($48.82) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

