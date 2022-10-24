Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.47 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $113.47 million and $3.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00116796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00738571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00559829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00242102 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

