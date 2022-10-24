Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.24. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,538 shares.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Further Reading

