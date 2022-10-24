Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $26.74. 587,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

