Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 321,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 309,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,836. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.