Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $5.04 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 292,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. 22,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,231. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

