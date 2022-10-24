Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.