Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

