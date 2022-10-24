Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Up 2.2 %

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.43. 31,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

