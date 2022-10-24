Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,912 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.