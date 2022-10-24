NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,142. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

