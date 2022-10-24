Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,308 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,291. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $294.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

