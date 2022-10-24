Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Netflix by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 253,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.