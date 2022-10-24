Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.30 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

