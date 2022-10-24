Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.28 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,171,000 after buying an additional 275,142 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. 2,003,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,267,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

