Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.57. 59,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,431. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

