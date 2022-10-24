Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,281 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,038. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

