Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,875 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $11,854,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.75. The stock had a trading volume of 160,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,387. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.03. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.