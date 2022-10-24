Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $71,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.92. 39,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

