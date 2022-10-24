Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

