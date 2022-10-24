Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NTIC stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

