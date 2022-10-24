NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWHUF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NWHUF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

