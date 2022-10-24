NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays cut their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.57.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

