NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Holdings Increased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,855 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. 22,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,027. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NG. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

