Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Novavax Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Novavax has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10,200.0% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 83.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 212.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 309.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 107,853 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
