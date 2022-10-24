Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Novavax has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10,200.0% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 83.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 212.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 309.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 107,853 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

