NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 12.3%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.54 and last traded at $63.69. Approximately 18,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 606,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,424 shares of company stock worth $3,464,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.