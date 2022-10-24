NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

