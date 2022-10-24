Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS NUMG traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.20. 39,967 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70.

