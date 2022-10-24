NXM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $164.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $44.16 or 0.00228071 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $291.23 million and approximately $164.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.26 or 0.99973100 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003146 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023446 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00043619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005136 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 44.20538995 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $189.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.