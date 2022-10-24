OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,365 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of OneSpan worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in OneSpan by 26.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

