Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Onex from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ONEX traded up C$0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.83. 63,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,319. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$61.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.38.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

