OpenBlox (OBX) Hits One Day Volume of $85,140.00

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $85,140.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

