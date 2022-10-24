Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Organovo has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.