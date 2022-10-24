Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.42 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

