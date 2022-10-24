Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 97.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $238,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.