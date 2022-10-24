Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $515.00

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.36), with a volume of 234625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($6.55).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 614.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 646.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £481.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,928.44.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Wee-Li Hee bought 5,000 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($35,886.90).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

