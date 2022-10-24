Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. American Trust purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,054,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after acquiring an additional 124,851 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of PCRX opened at $51.66 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

