Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

PKG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 676,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

