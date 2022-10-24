PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 47,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,196,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

