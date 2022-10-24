Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 5,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 99,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.20.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Brian Kerzner bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,534,120 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,330.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 271,000 shares of company stock worth $117,555.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

