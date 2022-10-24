Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $21.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

