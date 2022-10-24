Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Desjardins dropped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.00.

Shares of PKI opened at C$27.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.97. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$25.65 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,644,151.10. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Also, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,644,151.10. Insiders acquired a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 over the last quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

