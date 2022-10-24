PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,644.77 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $534.90 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,644.77 or 0.08498003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.30 or 0.28432030 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011105 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

