PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 351,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,251,086. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $255.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

