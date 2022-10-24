PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.00

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

PCCW Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

