Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of MD opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

