Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
MD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of MD opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.