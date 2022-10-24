Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.01).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 975 ($11.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 792.50 ($9.58) on Monday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($8.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15,740.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 884.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 978.30.
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
