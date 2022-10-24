Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.01).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 975 ($11.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 792.50 ($9.58) on Monday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($8.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15,740.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 884.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 978.30.

In other news, insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total transaction of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). Also, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

