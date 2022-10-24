PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,612,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.75 on Monday, reaching $176.81. 124,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.