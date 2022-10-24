PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,612,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PepsiCo Stock Up 2.2 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
